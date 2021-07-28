Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not practicing due to positive COVID-19 test

Lamar Jackson won't be on the field as training camp practices begin.

The Ravens star QB is being held out of Wednesday's practice because of a positive COVID-19 test, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Jackson, along with running back Gus Edwards, tested positive and will be placed into COVID protocols.

"That's really the extent that we can comment on those two guys in that sense at this time," Harbaugh told reporters.

It is unclear how long Jackson is expected to be sidelined at this point as the team goes through the extensive COVID protocols. Jackson will remain out until he clears.

With the aspect of a new contract looming, Jackson's absence is medical rather than contract-related, Rapoport adds.

Jackson missed one game last season after testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 12.