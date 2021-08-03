Around the NFL

Roundup: Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson (COVID-19) back this weekend

Published: Aug 03, 2021
Lamar Jackson's COVID-19 diagnosis has interrupted Baltimore's pre-launch process, but his coach was quick to find a bright side Tuesday.

Jackson will be back at the end of his 10-day absence on Friday or Saturday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. And while he's been gone, it's hasn't been all that bad for the rest of the Ravens.

"There's a silver lining, you know? It's obviously not ideal that Lamar's not out here," Harbaugh explained Tuesday. "But the fact that those two guys (Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley) have gotten those reps, they've had to deal with all these pressures, all these blitzes, they've been in there with the ones and the twos. It's got to be good for us from a depth standpoint, developing those guys. The train will be moving. Lamar's gonna have to run and jump on while it's moving. But he's pretty fast, so I think he's capable of doing that."

Another Raven, new addition Justin Houston, will also have to wait before taking the practice field. Harbaugh said his five-day period should end this weekend.

Baltimore practiced Tuesday without a handful of offensive linemen, including offseason acquisition ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿, who had a veteran's day off. Guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿ left practice after roughly 90 minutes due to what Harbaugh described as a foot issue that "doesn't look serious," while guard ﻿Patrick Mekari﻿ has been seeing reps at left tackle to help fill in the gaps for those missing (Ronnie Stanley began camp on PUP).

Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Ben Roethlisberger﻿, Cameron Heyward﻿, Joe Haden and other veterans won't play on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. Mason Rudolph will get the start at quarterback, Tomlin announced. Also, the team signed running back Tony Brooks-James and released linebacker Jarvis Miller.
  • Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill exited practice early Tuesday. Coach Andy Reid told reporters Hill was dealing with knee tendinitis. NFL Network's James Palmer reports the Chiefs are not currently concerned about Hill's status.
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a swollen thumb after hitting it on a helmet in practice and will likely miss a few days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari﻿, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in late December, said he hasn't had any hiccups in his recovery but declined to provide a timetable. In regards to starting the season on the PUP list, Bakhtiari said, "I think we'll address that fork in the road when we get there."
  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said running back Tarik Cohen﻿'s timeline for a return to the field should be measured in weeks. Cohen remains on the PUP list with an ACL injury. "That is very general for me," Nagy said, per the Chicago Tribune. "It's all going to be day-by-day on how much growth he has or improvement. Every single day Tarik is in that training day. Every day. Days off. I just feel like he is doing everything he can to get that thing right."
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said linebacker Anthony Walker could be out "a week-plus" after suffering a knee injury on Monday. He added that Walker won't require surgery.
  • New York Jets left tackle Cameron Clarke suffered a neck injury in practice, per coach Robert Saleh. Clarke was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital. Saleh also said OL Chuma Edoga is dealing with a knee injury but doesn't think it should keep him out long-term.
  • Washington activated tackle Cornelius Lucas off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Football Team also placed safety Deshazor Everett on the active roster after he passed his physical.
  • The Detroit Lions removed linebacker Austin Bryant from the active/PUP list.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars activated cornerback Chris Claybrooks and safety Jarrod Wilson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Atlanta Falcons signed punter Cameron Nizialek and waived punter Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation.
  • The Miami Dolphins signed tight end Gabe Holmes.
  • The New York Giants placed linebacker Todd Davis on the reserve/retired list, less than a week after signing the veteran.

