Roundup: Ravens expect QB Lamar Jackson (COVID-19) back this weekend

Lamar Jackson's COVID-19 diagnosis has interrupted Baltimore's pre-launch process, but his coach was quick to find a bright side Tuesday.

Jackson will be back at the end of his 10-day absence on Friday or Saturday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. And while he's been gone, it's hasn't been all that bad for the rest of the Ravens.

"There's a silver lining, you know? It's obviously not ideal that Lamar's not out here," Harbaugh explained Tuesday. "But the fact that those two guys (Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley) have gotten those reps, they've had to deal with all these pressures, all these blitzes, they've been in there with the ones and the twos. It's got to be good for us from a depth standpoint, developing those guys. The train will be moving. Lamar's gonna have to run and jump on while it's moving. But he's pretty fast, so I think he's capable of doing that."

Another Raven, new addition Justin Houston, will also have to wait before taking the practice field. Harbaugh said his five-day period should end this weekend.