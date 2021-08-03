X-rays negative on Rams QB Matthew Stafford's injured thumb 

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ banged his surgically repaired thumb on a helmet during Monday's practice and will likely miss a few days.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Stafford has a swollen thumb after hitting it on a helmet in practice, but X-rays were negative, per a source informed of the situation. The QB is likely to miss a few days but avoided a major injury.

Stafford underwent surgery on the thumb to repair a partially torn ligament in early March after the trade to L.A.

Speaking Monday after Stafford left practice early, coach Sean McVay said he was hopeful the injury was minor.

"We'll see," McVay said. "He's so tough as it is. Look at what he played through all last year to get the thumb cleaned up. He's a tough guy. We'll see what they say and take it one day at a time."

Stafford has played through an array of injuries throughout his 12-year career, including battling to play in all 16 games last season in Detroit despite the ligament tear. Given his importance for the Rams postseason hopes and the draft capital spent to import him to L.A., the Rams will likely tread cautiously with the 33-year-old.