The First Read, Week 5: Chiefs will test Bills' powerhouse defense; Cowboys CB on fire

2) Baker Mayfield had better find his groove: It's officially time to wonder why the Cleveland Browns quarterback plays better when Odell Beckham Jr. isn't on the field. Mayfield played horribly in his team's 14-7 win over Minnesota. He completed only 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and missed a wide-open Beckham on what would've been the game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Now consider these numbers: Mayfield completed 81.6 percent of his passes in his first two games (when Beckham was still preparing for his return from last season's torn ACL) and only 53.1 percent in the two games Beckham has played since that point. Just for the record -- this isn't meant to be a slight toward Beckham. It's merely that it's baffling to see a quarterback who's been maturing dramatically since the second half of last season (when Beckham was sidelined with that knee injury) to struggle like this. All reports indicated that Mayfield spent a lot of time during the offseason trying to build chemistry with all of his receivers, including Beckham, and that work was paying off in the first two weeks of this year. To be fair, Mayfield and Beckham did connect on five of nine targets (for 77 yards) in Week 3's win over the Bears. Maybe this is simply one of those lulls. Maybe the absence of wide receiver Jarvis Landry , who's on injured reserve with a knee injury, is playing a role in the problems. Whatever the issue, the Browns need their quarterback to get back on the right track. They have all the ingredients of a championship-caliber team, as that defense is rounding into form, and their run game remains dominant. Mayfield doesn't have to be a superstar for Cleveland to contend for the AFC title. However, he does need to be better than what we've seen lately.

3) Let's pray for a Broncos-Ravens rematch in the playoffs: It's rare that the aftermath of a game is better than the game itself, but that's what we have going in with the impromptu feud between Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and Denver head coach Vic Fangio. The Ravens beat the formerly undefeated Broncos, 23-7, on Sunday. Fangio was deflated after the game, but he didn't spew any vitriol toward his opponent. He seemingly planned on moving forward, at least until he had a chance to stand in front of a microphone again. Here's the short version of what happened: The Ravens ran quarterback Lamar Jackson on the game's final play -- in an attempt to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers' league record of 43 straight games with at least 100 yards rushing -- and Fangio lost his poop, apparently after hearing the rationale behind the play. Harbaugh admitted that he wanted the record, saying, "It's one of those things that is meaningful." Fangio, on the other hand, said, "I thought it was bulls---, but I expected that from them. In 37 years of pro ball, I've never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected, and we expected it." The rub in all this is that Fangio and Harbaugh go way back. Fangio worked on Harbaugh's staff in 2008 and 2009 -- which probably explains Fangio's familiarity with the franchise -- and Harbaugh thought the two were cool. Harbaugh also didn't back down, saying he wouldn't respond to the comment but found it interesting that Fangio was throwing the ball into the end zone when the game was out of reach. In this case, we'll side with Harbaugh. If the Broncos didn't like the decision, they should've tackled Jackson instead of being gracious. Since Fangio also was irked about a couple other borderline shots the Ravens took at his players, it's a good bet fireworks will erupt whenever these teams meet again.