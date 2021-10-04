Around the NFL

Ravens' John Harbaugh: '100% my call' to go for rushing record instead of kneeling out win 

Published: Oct 04, 2021 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens committed a minor faux pas to end their 23-7 victory over the Denver Broncos.

After an interception with three seconds remaining in the double-digit win, the Ravens didn't perform the perfunctory kneels -- the safe gentleman's agreement that usually closes out contests. Instead, Lamar Jackson ran to the left edge before sliding down after earning five yards.

The reason for the run play was to keep Baltimore's 100-yard rushing streak alive at 43 games, tying the record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974-77. The Ravens sat at 97 rushing yards before the final play. Coach John Harbaugh said keeping the streak alive was meaningful for his club.

"One hundred percent my call," he said, via the team's official website. "That's one of those things that's meaningful. It's one of those things that, as a head coach, you've got to be mindful of your team and your players and your coaches and what it means to them.

"It's a very, very tough record to accomplish and it's a long-term record. I'm not going to say it's more important than winning the game, for sure. It's certainly not. But as a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches and that's something they'll have for the rest of their lives."

The 102 rushing yards is the fewest in a game Jackson has started.

Jackson himself wasn't so worried about the record, which he's helped spearhead.

"I'm happy we got the [win]," Jackson said. "I'm not going to lie. I didn't even care about the record."

That the Ravens needed a final play to hit the century mark underscores several facts: 1. The Broncos defense remains good. 2. The Ravens are still trying to find the right combination out of the backfield after injuries decimated the group. And -- perhaps most importantly -- 3. Jackson won the game with his arm.

Jackson showed again Sunday that he can beat good defenses throwing the ball, compiling 316 yards passing on 22-of-37 with an 8.5 yards per attempt average, 1 TD and no interceptions.

The Ravens can break the 100-yard rushing record next Monday night against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed 114 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground through four games.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on play in loss: 'We don't really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten'

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones played well on the rain-soaked night, tossing for chunk gains against heavy blitzes, getting the ball out quick and knowing where the open man would be.
news

Bill Belichick didn't 'really' think about going for it before Nick Folk's missed field goal

A game overflowing with hype very much came down to fourth-and-3 from the Buccaneers' 37-yard line with 59 seconds to go and the Patriots trailing, 19-17. Bill Belichick decided to go for a 56-yard field goal in the rain that missed and after the game said he didn't "really" think about going for it. 
news

Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing yards leader 

Amid all the histrionics of perhaps the most anticipated homecoming in NFL history, Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yardage.
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' two INTs continues streak; fourth-quarter absence result of back tightness

Trevon Diggs' two interceptions on Sunday aided the Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers and continues a tremendous start for the second-year cornerback. 
news

Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in loss to Ravens

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's showdown against the Ravens with a concussion. Drew Lock started the second half for Denver.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'hopeful' about calf injury: 'Been in this situation too many times, it's getting real old'

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo did not return against the Seahawks after sustaining a calf injury in the first half. Rookie Trey Lance played the remainder of Sunday's game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes Sunday.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Bears RB David Montgomery left Chicago's win over the Lions early with what is believed to be a hyperextended knee. Read here for other injury and news updates from around the league on Sunday.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson inactive vs. Chiefs due to personal matter

The Eagles will be without another offensive lineman for Sunday's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles announced star right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive. Mike Garafolo reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW