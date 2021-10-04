49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LT Trent Williams (shoulder) have chance to play in Week 5

When San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ spoke to the media Sunday after sustaining a calf injury in his team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the downtrodden QB said he was hopeful he would only miss "a couple of weeks."

Garoppolo's initial self-diagnosis might have been a little more dire than it needed to me.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Garoppolo's calf injury looks to be a contusion, will be revaluated Wednesday and the veteran QB has a chance to play Sunday against the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

"It wasn't as bad as we thought it might have been," Shanahan said, via the San Jose Mercury News' Cam Inman. "Today he's in a lot of pain and still sore. Wednesday if it's getter better, he has a good chance."

Shanahan was also optimistic that standout left tackle Trent Williams could be available against the Cardinals, saying Williams suffered a shoulder injury and is day-to-day. Shanahan added Williams had some fluid build-up in his shoulder and the injury was nothing major.

Though nothing is definitive it's certainly positive news a day after the team's loss also brought with it mounting injuries.

It's "better news today than the feeling we had last night," Shanahan said, via NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco.

Shanahan also gave an update on tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ (calf), who is day-to-day, and running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ (shoulder), who will be able to practice this week without the blue no-contact jersey.