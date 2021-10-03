Jimmy Garoppolo suffers calf injury in 49ers' loss to Seahawks

An injury to Jimmy Garoppolo opened the door for Trey Lance to play meaningful snaps on Sunday. And the rookie made the most of the unexpected opportunity.

With Garoppolo sidelined at the start of the second half because of a calf injury, Lance led the 49ers' offense for the remainder of Sunday's 28-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the contest 9-of-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and added seven rushes for 41 yards.

Garoppolo, who was initially labeled as questionable to return, was shown on the sideline not wearing a helmet, which all but confirmed the veteran's afternoon was over and Lance's turn to take the reins had officially begun.

Prior to exiting, Jimmy G went 14-of-23 for 165 yards and touchdown. He also threw one interception and took a sack.

"He got hurt sometime in the first half. He said he got stepped on," coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. "He played for a while with it. We didn't think it was that bad at the time. ... About a minute before halftime he was trying to get it going, but he just couldn't push off it."

Shanahan added that the team is still not sure if Garoppolo suffered a bruise, contusion or strain.

A somber Garoppolo revealed during his media session that the injury occurred in his right calf after the first series and he felt it travel "down the Achilles a little bit." He added that the team hopes to have more information Monday following an MRI.