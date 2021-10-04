Cardinals snap eight-game losing streak to Rams with statement-making win in Los Angeles

"If you go look at the guys that we brought here, they're used to winning," said Murray, who finished 24 of 32 for 268 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers, adding 39 more yards on the ground. "They played in great organizations that are used to winning, and then they brought that over here."

No one is going to confuse the Raiders, Texans or Bengals -- the teams for which each of the aforementioned last played -- as NFL blue bloods, but at least those veterans went to the playoffs while there. The Cardinals? They haven't been to the postseason since the 2015 campaign, which also happens to be the last time they had a winning record.

But this incarnation of Red Birds should not be confused with teams from the organization's recent past. Everything about this bunch is improved, including the play of Murray, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who's started the past 36 games at quarterback for Arizona. He now wears the offense as comfortably as he might a pair of slippers. He is proactive instead of reactive, in part because he is in his third season of working against NFL defenses, but also because he has been surrounded with a better supporting cast. Hudson solidified the interior of the line, James Conner has been a solid performer at running back, and the receiving corps is so deep Murray no longer has to force everything to perennial Pro Bowler ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. In fact, the Cardinals have had different receptions leaders in each of their four games: Hopkins in Week 1; rookie receiver ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ and tight end ﻿Maxx Williams﻿ in Week 2; wideout Christian Kirk in Week 3; and Green and Williams on Sunday.

Defensively, the Cardinals finally have a nice blend of youth and experience. Vance Joseph had worked with smoke and mirrors during his first two seasons as Arizona's defensive coordinator, but now he has playmakers on every level, with Watt and Chandler Jones rushing off the edges, Jordan Hicks and ﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ leading an athletic linebacker group, and ﻿Budda Baker﻿ and ﻿Byron Murphy﻿ patrolling the secondary. The unit made life miserable for ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, who could never find a sustained rhythm. He attempted a deep shot to ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ on his second possession, but was picked off by Murphy. It was hit and miss from there, as Stafford's 89.5 passer rating marked the first time this season he's been held below triple digits. The first-year Ram finished 26 of 41 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and that early pick.