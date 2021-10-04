'Very emotional week' for Tom Brady concludes with surreal Buccaneers victory

The mini-Super Bowl atmosphere almost certainly contributed to the ragged, nervy game.

It was raining and neither offense was crisp. Brady sailed some passes and missed the injured Rob Gronkowski﻿.

The Patriots struggled to protect Mac Jones with Trent Brown absent.

Still, when Brady completed a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans late in the first quarter that broke the NFL’s all-time passing yards mark, the game did not pause for even a second to acknowledge the accomplishment. Neither the Patriots nor Brady, it seemed, wanted to dwell on the moment. Many of the people here Sunday had seen so many of those yards accumulated up close, after all, and some had even had a hand in engineering them. They had cheered then.

While the fans stood for the entirety of the game, the emotion for the teams seemed to have been dialed down early. That seemed appropriate. The Patriots with Brady had been coolly efficient, piling up Super Bowls while revealing only limited pleasure. One of the obvious aftereffects of Brady's move to Tampa has been his more open personal persona. The other was reinforced on Sunday. While the Patriots may have finally found Brady's heir in Jones -- receiver Kendrick Bourne said he looked like a "baby Tom" -- Brady plays on the better, more complete team.

The Bucs leaned on their running game and run defense, forcing the game into Jones' hands. That he put the Patriots in position to win will have to be a balm for the Patriots. That it was Brady who did lead the game-winning drive, with runs by Leonard Fournette and passes to Evans and Antonio Brown, was one of the primary reasons Brady decided to leave the Patriots in the first place -- he wanted to play for a team that would accumulate enough talent to win Super Bowls. The Bucs, now 3-1, are that team. The Patriots, just this side of rebuilding, are not and several players rejected the notion that limiting the Bucs to just 19 points represented a moral victory.

During the week, Fournette said, Brady told the Bucs not to worry about him and the storylines surrounding him and to concentrate on winning the game.