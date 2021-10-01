Ahead of Tom Brady's return, New England Patriots simply focused on turning season around

"We're not good enough to get lost [in what's] ahead of us, so we better focus in on what we need to do and watch them (the Buccaneers) from an X's-and-O's standpoint," said safety Devin McCourty immediately following last week's game. "Watch them as an offense, defense, special teams and lock in on that. We can't worry about anything else."

Said 14th-year vet Matt Slater: "A lot of the conversation this week is going to be about Thomas' return, and to an extent, it should be. He should be celebrated. But for us, who are competing on Sunday, it should be about our preparation, it should be about focus, and it should be about going out and playing good, winning football, regardless of who we're playing this week."

Playing good, winning football -- as Slater termed it -- has been an elusive goal for the team to this point in the season.

"I think Coach (Bill Belichick) said it best: We definitely have good players, but we just didn't play like a good team," receiver Jakobi Meyers told us mid-week.

Meyers is right. There are plenty of numbers the coaching staff could point to as evidence of progress, including top-five rankings in scoring defense, passing defense and overall defense, and the NFL's 10th-best third-down conversion rate (44.7%) on offense. But there are also inexcusable, game-altering errors, like running back Damien Harris' crucial fumble in Week 1's loss to Miami -- and, more damning, a slew of mental mistakes.

A prime example came last Sunday against the Saints. After a Marquez Callaway touchdown catch put New Orleans up 14-0, shortly before halftime, the Patriots answered with a nice two-minute drive, with rookie QB Mac Jones firing completions of 31, 13 and 7 yards to put the team on the edge of the red zone. A touchdown would have been huge. Instead, on fourth-and-1 from the Saints' 22-yard line, Hunter Henry was whistled for a false start, although it looked like it could have been called on any one of five players. And the Pats had to settle for a field goal.

Miscues like those are very un-Patriot-like -- and of the kind that this group hasn't proven to be good enough to overcome.

"This is a new team," said McCourty. "What guys and teams have done in the past, it really makes no difference to this team because those guys that were doing those things, they're not here playing right now. It's who we are right now. It's what we put out there."

The lackluster results aren't just a short-term problem. Dating back to Dec. 1, 2019 (with Brady still at QB), the Pats are 10-15 -- and three of those wins came against the Jets.