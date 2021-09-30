NFL's top 10 deep threats: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase lone rookie on list

Sometimes more of the same isn't good, but it's undoubtedly great for Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers proved that to be true when he needed to move the ball quickly to put the Packers in field goal range in Sunday night's win over San Francisco, and he'll be turning toward Adams plenty in the weeks (and maybe years?) ahead. So far this season, Adams has placed himself among the league's top deep threats by catching three of his six deep targets for 106 yards, but there's room for growth. Adams is the only player on this list whose quarterback doesn't own a passer rating over 100 on deep throws when targeting them, but the respect he commands from opponents is more telling when it comes to his impact. No receiver sees more of a cushion on deep targets than Adams, who has been given an average of seven yards of space before he begins his deep route. It appears as if the Packers are just starting to get into a rhythm through the air, and Adams will certainly be a focal point going forward.