NFL's best deep threats: DK Metcalf, Michael Gallup lead top 10

If you've watched the Seahawks on a weekly or near-weekly basis, you know why he's here.





DK Metcalf has quickly transformed from a big-bodied receiver with uncertain potential into a big-play threat and Russell Wilson's favorite receiver. Look no further than the second-year veteran's role in Seattle's come-from-behind Week 5 win, in which Metcalf caught a crucial deep pass from Wilson on fourth-and-10 to keep the Seahawks alive and later made the game-winning touchdown grab on fourth-and-goal. The latter was from six yards out, but the former is the one that fits the topic of this article, and it's a perfect example of how Metcalf has blossomed in 2020.





With two Vikings defensive backs around him, Metcalf came down with the 39-yard catch that had a competition probability of just 31.3 percent. The pass covered 32.8 air yards, earning the Seahawks a fresh set of downs en route to an improbable victory.





Metcalf has been that type of weapon for Wilson all season, leading the league in receiving yards gained on deep targets (20-plus air yards) by a wide margin (his 296 yards lead the No. 2 receiver, Calvin Ridley, by 95 yards). He also tied for the NFL lead in deep receptions (seven) and deep-target touchdowns (three). Metcalf would own the lead in the latter category by himself had he not pulled up early on a long reception in Week 3 against Dallas, which resulted in a fumble and touchback.





That blunder aside, Metcalf has been magnificent for the 'Hawks as a deep threat who can also make an impact on shorter throws. He complements the smaller Tyler Lockett, balancing Seattle's receiving corps and helping Wilson to the best start of his career in what is shaping up to be an MVP-caliber campaign.