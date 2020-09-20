Around the NFL

Christian McCaffrey suffers ankle injury in Panthers' loss to Buccaneers

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 03:55 PM
Nick Shook

Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday to get his Panthers within a score, but it came at a cost.

McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury on the play and did not return to Carolina's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule was unable to provide an update after the game on the severity of McCaffrey's condition.

The running back scored on a toss around the left end on fourth and 2 to cut the Buccaneers' lead to 21-14 and keep Carolina in the game, but limped off the field afterward. The ankle ailment required a re-taping of his ankle while his teammates returned to the field for another possession, which ended up being fruitless.

McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 19 yards before exiting. Mike Davis replaced McCaffrey at running back in the final quarter.

