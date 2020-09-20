Christian McCaffrey suffers ankle injury in Panthers' loss to Buccaneers

Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday to get his Panthers within a score, but it came at a cost.

McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury on the play and did not return to Carolina's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule was unable to provide an update after the game on the severity of McCaffrey's condition.

The running back scored on a toss around the left end on fourth and 2 to cut the Buccaneers' lead to 21-14 and keep Carolina in the game, but limped off the field afterward. The ankle ailment required a re-taping of his ankle while his teammates returned to the field for another possession, which ended up being fruitless.