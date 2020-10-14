Why the Cowboys remain NFC East favorites; two fantasy sleepers for Week 6

+2: Deep passing execution (20+ air yards) is worth about two more earned first downs per game, up from about 1.3 over the past eight seasons.

In this season of record-breaking offense, NFL Research points out that the current gap of 23.0 points per game between 2020's highest-scoring team (Packers, 38.0 points per game) and lowest-scoring team (Jets, 15.0) would be the largest in a season since 2007, when the Patriots finished first (36.8 ppg) and the 49ers last (13.7). Entering Week 6, individual teams have reached 30 points in a single game 64 times, the most in the first five weeks of a season in the Super Bowl era. The next-closest total through five weeks was 44 (in both 2013 and '18). That's a difference of TWENTY! Part of the reason why teams are lighting up the scoreboard? Offenses across the league are flourishing downfield. According to Next Gen Stats, the 38 percent completion rate on deep passes (20-plus air yards) league-wide is the highest figure through five weeks in any season since NGS began tracking this figure in 2016.

I toyed with the phrasing above -- deep passing execution -- because what I'm looking to explore is more complex than just the teams that are able to connect on deep shots. Everyone saw rookie burner Henry Ruggs III play a huge part in the Raiders' upset of the Chiefs this past Sunday, but I wanted to dig deeper into the high-flying, back-and-forth action of today's NFL. So, my study doesn't just examine a team's capability to hit home runs, but take them away, as well.

This is an oversimplification, but the structural gist of my math equation is: (deep passing threat when targeted) + (deep passing threat when not targeted/changing defensive formation) - (defensive potential to surrender a deep reception) - (defensive consequence of defending deep routes).

I won't bore you with additional details, but essentially, through that equation, I'm able to separate teams into two different categories when it comes to deep passing execution: successful and unsuccessful. From 2012 through 2019, teams that were successful in this area averaged 1.3 more first downs per game. But this season, the successful teams are averaging two more first downs per game. That's a dramatic increase. And two additional first downs is no small figure -- since winning teams usually earn between 21 and 25 first downs per game, this is nearly a 10 percent boost. And this is before factoring in defensive pass interference.

Still a little unclear? How about an example, then some logic?