Week 4 NFL game picks: Bengals roll past Jaguars; Rams top Cardinals in battle of unbeatens

WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) WHEN: 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX

﻿﻿﻿﻿ SPREAD: Rams -4.5 | O/U: 55





﻿﻿The 2021 Rams' offense is nothing like other Sean McVay offenses. It can be whatever it wants to be in a given week, like one where Matthew Stafford drops back to pass without play-action on all but three of L.A.'s snaps in a win over the defending champs. The old Rams would try -- and likely succeed -- in running through a Cardinals front that has been pushed around for 336 yards in the last two weeks by similar zone schemes. McVay may not want to work so hard for his yards anymore -- and he may not need to, with so many matchup advantages on the outside.