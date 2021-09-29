DeAngelo Hall, CB (Falcons, 2004-07); returned to Atlanta with Washington on Nov. 8, 2009: The day the schedules came out. I highlighted it and everything. My situation was a little different than some others, because I left Atlanta on bad terms. I resented them, and [I'm] pretty sure they resented me.

In three years (with the Falcons), I made two Pro Bowls and was one of the best young corners in the league. I outplayed my rookie contract, and the plan was to get a new deal done two years early. It didn't get done, and I played my fourth season. We weren't very good that year (2007), so (head coach Bobby) Petrino left and (Thomas) Dimitroff came in (as general manager in January of 2008). I heard whispers that Dimitroff was trying to trade me. ... The line was drawn in the sand, so I went to the (NFL Scouting) Combine to meet with teams. (NFL Network colleague) Mike Garafolo always jokes about how I pulled up there that year.

I signed with Oakland because I had exhausted all the other teams -- mostly we couldn't agree to terms on length of the deal or price -- and (late owner) Al Davis came in late. I signed a bad deal because I was stubborn and was hellbent on not going back to Atlanta. I actually faced Atlanta in Oakland that year, and I was expecting to go out and dominate as a team. But we weren't very good that year and lost.

Terrell Suggs, LB, (Ravens, 2003-2018); returned to Baltimore with the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 15, 2019: My relationship with the Ravens wasn't a sour one when I moved on. You kind of sensed that the team was transitioning. I knew Ozzie (Newsome) was stepping down from general manager (in 2019), and a lot of guys had already considered leaving, so we kind of anticipated it. There was no bad blood. Everybody was just sad because of the transition from the old team to the new era, so I didn't really have it circled. Then the schedule came out, and it's like Week 2 in Baltimore. So the stakes are still pretty high.

Kurt Warner, QB (Rams, 1998-2003); returned to St. Louis with the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 20, 2005: I don't think it's ever a great departure when you leave a place where you've had so much success. It was unceremonious for me. Getting released and having it happen the way it did -- more their decision than it was mine -- I wouldn't say there were feelings of animosity. More disappointment in how it played out ... I wasn't one to circle a game, but without a doubt, when it became Ram Week, there were a lot of emotions and things going through my mind -- like, man, it would be really nice to go back and beat my old team. But it wasn't an overriding feeling, because you have to remember that I was benched in New York, too (in 2004, with the Giants). So my main focus was to show people I can still play.