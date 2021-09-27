Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ brilliantly guided the Rams to a statement win over the Bucs. The final score was 34-24, but the game wasn't even that close, as Stafford shredded Tampa's banged-up defensive backfield to the tune of 343 yards passing, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. This is why the Rams made the trade; Stafford was the missing piece. The former No. 1 overall pick has always had the goods, but now he's getting the chance to truly shine, playing for a fantastic head coach in Sean McVay on a team that oozes talent. Shoot, the man just thoroughly outplayed Tom Brady. And with nine total touchdown passes, Stafford tied Kurt Warner's franchise record for the most scoring strikes in the first three games of a season. Warner initially set that mark back in 1999 -- you know, when he won league MVP and guided the Rams to their only Super Bowl title? Yes, Stafford has that kind of potential on this Rams roster. And his instant rapport with ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ is something to behold, as the 28-year-old Eastern Washington product has been the best receiver in the NFL this season.