Around the NFL

Titans WRs Julio Jones (leg), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Tennessee Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question.

Trade acquisition Julio Jones is being treated for a leg injury, and his status for this week's game against the New York Jets is uncertain, while A.J. Brown is ailing with a hamstring injury that could cost him at least one game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Brown had been targeted just twice, without a catch, when he exited the Titans' Week 3 win over the Colts in the first quarter.

After getting a season-low 17 carries in a Week 1 loss, Henry has since commanded 35-for-182 and 28-for-113 performances in subsequent wins over the Seahawks and Colts, respectively. If Jones and Brown are out for Sunday, quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ would have to rely more on Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at the wide receiver position.

Rogers has been a regular this season as the club's third wide receiver, running 72 routes -- not far behind Jones (86) and Brown (80), per Next Gen Stats. Westbrook-Ikhine has run 42 routes and been targeted just seven times in three games.

