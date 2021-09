Titans WRs Julio Jones (leg), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Tennessee Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question.

After getting a season-low 17 carries in a Week 1 loss, Henry has since commanded 35-for-182 and 28-for-113 performances in subsequent wins over the Seahawks and Colts, respectively. If Jones and Brown are out for Sunday, quarterback Ryan Tannehill would have to rely more on Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at the wide receiver position.