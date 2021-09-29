Titans WRs Julio Jones (leg), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Tennessee Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question.

After getting a season-low 17 carries in a Week 1 loss, Henry has since commanded 35-for-182 and 28-for-113 performances in subsequent wins over the Seahawks and Colts, respectively. If Jones and Brown are out for Sunday, quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ would have to rely more on Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at the wide receiver position.