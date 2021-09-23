Week 3 NFL game picks: Panthers over Texans; Buccaneers top Rams

WHERE: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS

SPREAD: Titans -5 | O/U: 48





I had a lot of concerns about the two best teams in the NFL's worst division, even before Carson Wentz's injuries. A Colts defense designed to prevent big plays is giving up a ton of them. Eric Fisher's return to action only shifted the team's line problems to the other side. Tennessee's pass rush might be one of the few units that can't take advantage, however, and rookie Titans cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden have already been benched. This score prediction assumes Jacob Eason will start. The second-year pro had some frisky moments in the preseason. He has a big arm and could move the ball with the right play-calling, but he can't match play-action God Ryan Tannehill and his Big Three weapons, Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. This Titans season is all about how far four men can carry one team.