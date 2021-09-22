2021 NFL season: One challenge each undefeated team must overcome

Carolina must: Prove the defense really is one of the NFL's best.





In 2020, the Panthers' defense ranked 18th overall, 18th in points allowed, 18th against the pass and 20th against the run. To say they've improved significantly in 2021 is an understatement; two games in, Carolina ranks first in all four categories. The Panthers have made an even more dramatic jump in third-down defense, which coach Matt Rhule told me last week was a real focus, leaping from 31st in 2020 to first this year.





It is entirely plausible that this unit has turned a corner in Year 2 under Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, with players like free-agent addition Haason Reddick, rising youngster Brian Burns and veteran Shaq Thompson really dialed in thus far. But we won't know for sure that the D can help keep Carolina in the upper echelons of the NFL until we see it happen. The Cowboys in Week 4 will offer a good early test.