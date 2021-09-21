Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner

Drafted: Round 2, No. 34 overall in 2020





Drafted to supplant the aging T.Y. Hilton, who started this season on IR, Pittman is settling into his role as WR1 of the Colts' offense. Two games into his second season, Pittman is already a quarter of the way to his 2020 production with 11 catches (40 total in 2020). His size (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) and physicality make him a TE-type who can still win against cornerbacks on the perimeter. He's also catching the ball better in Year 2. One thing that could potentially derail Pittman's production is the uncertainty at the quarterback position, with Carson Wentz now dealing with a pair of ankle sprains. Pittman should always be one of the main targets in the passing game, but it won't be his fault if his numbers dip due to Jacob Eason filling in for Wentz.





Side note: Pittman's father (Michael Pittman Sr., who spent 11 seasons in the NFL as a running back) was the first person I met when I arrived at Fresno State. He was doing bicep curls and his arms were the size of my thighs -- I kid you not. I remember thinking, There's no way I'm big enough to play college football. Luckily, not everyone's built like that guy.