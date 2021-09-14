Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Why offensive woes could linger for Packers, Titans

I expected a lot more in Week 1 from a team that's coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances and 13-3 records. On Sunday, we witnessed a team that looked incredibly out of sync. The Packers had just 229 yards of total offense, they committed three turnovers and converted only one of their 10 third-down tries. Rodgers registered zero touchdowns, two picks and a 36.8 passer rating (the fourth-lowest of his career) before backup Jordan Love entered the game with 11 minutes to play. The 35-point margin of defeat is Rodgers' largest ever as a starter.





Maybe we set the bar too high for Green Bay, but I don't think that's the case. What feels closer to the truth, rather, is that heading into Week 1, many of us overlooked the one thing that was discussed more than any other during the offseason: Rodgers' absence from the team. It's easy to get caught up in the mystique of Rodgers, an all-time great. The fact is, he's just like any other player who needs to put in the time, and the lack of time Rodgers spent with his team until training camp showed up in a big way on Sunday.





Now, the Saints' defense deserves credit for executing a great game plan. New Orleans tested (and bested) the Packers' offense by playing tight man coverage, challenging Rodgers to make precise throws on time. That's usually not an issue for Rodgers, but he struggled to connect with his pass catchers all day, often throwing behind them. The red-zone interception (Rodgers' first since 2019) when trailing 17-3 in the third quarter comes to mind. Facing pressure on second-and-7 from the Saints' 9-yard line, Rodgers threw behind Davante Adams on a crosser, and rookie corner Paulson Adebo made him pay for the mistake.





Said Rodgers after the game: "It's just one game. We played bad. I played bad. Offensively, we didn't execute very well. One game. We've got 16 to go."





Sure, it's one game, and I realize Green Bay's offensive line is not operating at full strength. However, there are hundreds of missed offseason reps that Rodgers can't make up for now, which is why I believe much of the blame falls on the QB. I don't think this lackluster performance will be a fluke. The Packers are talented enough and play in a weak enough division to string together 10 wins, but the lack of chemistry and lingering drama that surrounds the veteran passer is likely to leave Green Bay on the losing side against the league's top teams.