Aaron Rodgers drama calls into question Packers' ability to maintain chemistry in 2021

These are the two most important comments that came out of all those press conferences. Rodgers and Gutekunst told us they agree on one thing -- that this is all about buying time. It's about the Packers trying to do whatever is possible to hold on to their future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, a player just one year removed from winning his third career MVP award. It's also about the 37-year-old Rodgers trying to wrestle away control of his future, likely because he'd like to follow the same path that Tom Brady just took when Brady walked out of New England after 20 years and immediately won a championship with Tampa Bay at age 43.

As this column was being written, the Packers and Rodgers were still presumably hammering out the details on the changes that NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported would be made to Rodgers' contract in an effort to appease the QB. We will soon have more concrete information about what Rodgers can do following 2021.

Gutekunst seemed to acknowledge that there is some truth to the reports that the team will review its situation with Rodgers after this year, in the event he wants to be traded. "Aaron, with what he's done for this organization, I think he deserves at least the conversation every year about where we're headed, where he's headed, and to get together, and we'll make decisions," Gutekunst said.

The problem with that approach is that it's basically kicking the can down the road. It means the Packers are hoping they can spend the next six months placating their star quarterback. This certainly explains why news emerged within hours of Rodgers walking into the team facility Tuesday that the team was attempting to trade with the Texans for Cobb, a 30-year-old slot receiver who played in Green Bay from 2011 to '18. That move, which was agreed to Wednesday, was the first public gesture to affirm that Rodgers will be listened to far more often this season.

Rodgers made it clear that one of his frustrations with the team stemmed from how it treated key veterans in the past. He talked about his disdain for losing stars -- popular figures like Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson and Clay Matthews -- while saying that these "were exceptional players for us, great locker room guys, high character guys, many of whom weren't offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled or were maybe, in my opinion, not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserve."

Rodgers explained that the team's decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft without notifying Rodgers didn't play a role in his ire. The team not talking to him about an extension, coming off his MVP season, until May apparently was far more annoying.

These aren't the kind of things that are easily resolved. Winning may help, but the Packers have been winning for the last two years. They've won 26 of their last 32 regular-season games and nearly played in each of the past two Super Bowls. If winning was the ultimate deodorant, this summer wouldn't have been as tumultuous as it ultimately became.