2021 NFL season: Projecting the most improved player on each AFC team

In his rookie season of 2019, Bush's impact in coverage was almost immediate. Computer vision shows he was able to limit catches and yards after the catch at the fifth-best rate that year, and that he started entering this high level of production about two games in. (The average for off-ball linebackers drafted in the first three rounds since 2005 is about five games before they are consistent and we can determine "who they are" with any statistical relevance.) Given the changes to the Steelers' defense this offseason, it seems more will be asked of Bush in his return to the field after missing 11 games in 2020. And there are great indicators that he will be able to deliver.