Projecting the most improved player for each AFC team in 2020

One of the most predictive metrics in terms of earning first downs and touchdowns when teams change quarterbacks (as the Chargers will do this season following the departure of Philip Rivers) is the ability to catch passes in the middle of the field. And since 2018, Henry has an 87.1 percent catch rate in the middle third of the field, which is the highest rate among tight ends (min. 25 targets), according to NGS. Henry's value to the Chargers is obvious -- there's a reason they placed the franchise tag on him in March. He'll be the highest-paid TE in the league this season (making $10.6 million under the tag), but they're likely still getting a good deal relative to the output he's likely to produce.