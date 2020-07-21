Projecting the most improved player for each NFC team in 2020

Per Next Gen Stats, Cooper already had a stellar 2019, posting a 133.5 passer rating on deep targets (highest in the NFL among those with a minimum of 15 deep targets) and catching 57.1 percent of them (second-highest in the NFL among those with a minimum of 15 deep targets). He had the most receiving yards outside the numbers among wide receivers (732), while he posted the most receptions (11) and yards (176) on boundary targets (those within 2 yards of the sideline) and tied for second in touchdowns (two). So how do I actually have his value ticking upward? Well, he's very important to QB Dak Prescott's success -- Prescott has averaged 8.2 yards per attempt with Cooper on the field since 2018, as opposed to 7.1 when he is not on the field -- as Prescott plays for a mega-extension on the franchise tag. And with the Cowboys adding rookie CeeDee Lamb (who will presumably take many reps in the slot) to a receiver corps that already included Michael Gallup, the quality of targets for all of the pass catchers, including Cooper, should climb.