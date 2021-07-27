2021 NFL season: Projecting the most improved player on each NFC team

In his rookie season last year, Brooks was in coverage on 39.3 percent of snaps, according to PFF, while rushing the passer 7.9 percent of the time. On the 34 targets that came his way, he allowed 24 to be caught, 14 of which netted first downs (NGS). While Brooks' coverage wasn't very strong, the abbreviated offseason ramp-up could be to blame. Why do I say this? Because he improved as the season went on, both in terms of suffering from less fatigue (the speed drop-off from the first to fourth quarter, measured by computer vision) and being in position to make a play on the ball in coverage (as measured by his positioning at the time of the catch, again courtesy of computer vision). With more time and experience, Brooks should make big gains on Pete Carroll's defense this season, especially in coverage.