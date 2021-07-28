Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has earned right to have discussions on his future

This combined effort solves an immediate issue for the Packers, but doesn't quite provide a long-term answer for Rodgers' situation with the team. Perhaps nothing other than the passage of time will truly answer that question. One needs only to look back at how Rodgers ascended to his throne in Green Bay as an example of how the earth's trip around the sun can often dictate monumental change.

If anything, Rodgers appears to have gained some control over his future. He might have earned the power to go out on his own terms, which could be as soon as 2022. Or it won't be for some time.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that, despite the uncertainty regarding Rodgers' future, he has "no doubts" that the QB is all-in on the 2021 season.

"I can say he is the most competitive person I've ever around," LaFleur said.

Above all, the Packers are no longer scrambling to put Plan B into motion under center. They'll have their MVP back to lead them on another pursuit of the trophy named after the franchise's legendary coach, and hopefully that will convince Davante Adams to agree to a deal that keeps him in Green Bay beyond 2021, too.

"What I will say is there was a lot of effort not only on the people in our organization but also on Aaron and his representation to try to find a solution that worked for everybody, and I feel really good about it right now where we are," Gutekunst said.