Colts QB Carson Wentz undergoing tests on injured ankles following loss to Rams

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s latest encounter with the injury bug has left him with two ailing ankles.

Wentz is undergoing tests on his ankles to determine the severity of the sprains he suffered in Indianapolis' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Wentz departed the Colts' game in the middle of the fourth quarter, getting the Colts into scoring position and watching kicker ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿ cash in with a 35-yard field goal to tie the game at 24-24 before exiting for good. Wentz's injury forced backup ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ into the game to attempt Indianapolis' final five passes of what ended up being a three-point loss. Eason's second attempt of the game was intercepted, and he finished with a passing line of 2 for 5 for 25 yards.

Wentz's health has been a topic for, well, a good portion of his career, especially this year. Wentz suffered a foot injury that kept him out of most of Indianapolis' training camp, but was able to land on the shorter end of the wide 5-12-week timeframe for his return. He played in Week 1, completing 25 of 38 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-16 loss to Seattle in Week 1. Prior to his exit, Wentz had completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown (to ﻿Zach Pascal﻿, his third receiving score of the season) and one interception.

Indianapolis was staring down the barrel of plan B going into the season before Wentz was able to return, prompting some to wonder whether Wentz's former understudy ﻿Nick Foles﻿ (who replaced an injured Wentz and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl triumph in the 2017 season) would be a possible trade target for the Colts. Otherwise, it's Eason time for Indianapolis if Wentz can't go.

The Colts aren't yet at that point. They'll know more about their immediate plans after receiving further information on Wentz's status.

