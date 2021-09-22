Week 3 NFL underdogs: Matt Ryan, Jason Garrett, Steelers' run game in spotlight

I didn't expect to fall in love. Not with these guys.

I wasn't certain I needed three-plus hours of the Manning Bros. putting a Mystery Science Theater 3000 spin on Monday Night Football.

Color me the fool.

Their broadcasting work over two weeks on ESPN2 has morphed into appointment viewing: The ideal tonic for fans seeking a different experience than guys donning suits and ties inside a traditional announcer's booth. I found myself feeling for MNF's current threesome -- the perfectly competent Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick -- as Peyton and Eli found their sea legs about 20 minutes into Week 1. After all, this really has nothing to do with Levy, Griese or Riddick. It has to do with our viewing habits shifting -- demographic by demographic -- away from what we've been spoon-fed for 50 years.

What I dig about the Manning Cast is obvious: There's a sense of hanging out with the starry duo as they pick apart all the shenanigans. In Week 1, I adored Peyton killing a frenzied Raiders crowd for drowning out the offense on a doomed fourth-down attempt in Ravens territory. Or the duo asking Travis Kelce if he was specifically zeroed in on Baltimore's tendencies -- only to have the Chiefs tight end admit he had no idea the Ravens were Kansas City's Week 2 opponent. During Packers-Lions, Eli wondered out loud, in delicious fashion, if the Patriots had bugged the Colts' complex during the elder Manning's time with the team.

Peyton drops so many inner-world gridiron info-bombs, you want them to publish a transcript. It's freeform late-night riffs and poetry. His version of Allen Ginsburg's Howl.

It puts the MNF crew in a tough spot. They're smushed into a more conservative space while Peyton and Eli are riffing with Charles Barkley and Russell Wilson one channel-change away.