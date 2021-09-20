Around the NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones: 'It was literally nothing'

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 07:50 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Kenny Golladay﻿'s frustrations -- which played out live on Thursday Night Football -- were not directed at quarterback Daniel Jones﻿, after all.

They were meant for New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Golladay said Monday while adding that he and Garrett have no issues.

"Really that just comes with me a little bit. Really, I've never done anything like that either -- but really just passionate, just being a competitor," Golladay said Monday, via team transcript, in explanation of the situation. "I love just doing anything I can to help the team. I let the emotions get the best of me."

During the TNF broadcast, Golladay could be seen yelling in the direction of Jones, who was seated on the bench, but the former Lions wide receiver clarified he wasn't upset in regard to wanting the ball more and subsequently clarified it was Garrett he was speaking to. Golladay had three catches for 38 yards on eight targets in the Giants' 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.

"No, not so much that," Golladay said when asked if the message was about getting him the ball more. "Pretty much just me talking to JG (Jason Garrett) a little bit and that's two competitive guys right there. More so, just me wanting to do anything I can. Not so much, 'Give me the ball more,' though."

Golladay noted that he and Garrett conversed after the loss and there was nothing to what happened on the sidelines in the heat of the game.

"I mean, that was literally right there during the game," Golladay said. "Me and him spoke right after the game. It was literally nothing."

Giants head coach Joe Judge downplayed the situation, stamping out any division between his wide receiver and quarterback, in particular.

"I already spoke to all parties involved about all of that stuff you guys are referencing," Judge said. "In terms of Kenny, there was no argument on the sideline, there was no him versus Daniel or anything of that nature. Look, this is a guy in the heat of the moment. You speak very passionately. You kind of speak with some emotion. I speak with emotion on the sideline. There was no blowup or anything that was being made of it. I understand perceptions may be what they are, but like I said the other day, there's no issue there."

In the aftermath of the defeat, Jones said everything was "all good" and that Golladay was frustrated. In hindsight, it's a bit of a curious statement considering Golladay's account that his frustrations were aimed at Garrett.

Nonetheless, it's abundantly clear the Giants are looking to move past any sideline tiff and onto securing their first victory of the season Sunday against the Falcons.

Golladay, who signed a mega-deal with the Giants in the offseason, has tallied just seven catches for 102 yards over his first two games with Big Blue. He curiously predicted a slow start for the Giants and an 0-2 opening has come to fruition.

Getting used to Garrett's offense remains a work in progress for Golladay, who dealt with a hamstring injury this summer that kept him from some much-needed practice time.

"I did no training camp," Golladay said. "It's going to be rough, first time in this offense, but everything will start clicking."

Not much has clicked for the Giants thus far, but perhaps sorting out their sideline discourse is a step toward getting Jones, Golladay and Garrett on the same page.

