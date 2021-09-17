Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign?
Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney.
First came Golladay's heated sideline discussion with quarterback Daniel Jones during Thursday night's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.
"I think he was frustrated with the situation, but I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular," Jones said of Golladay when asked about the exchange after the game. "We're all good. I love Kenny, I thought he played hard and did a lot of good things out there."
Added Jones: "He was just frustrated. Frustrated with the situation, and we'll be better from it."
Golladay, who didn't talk to reporters after the game, appeared to be frustrated by the lack of targets coming his way, particularly in the fourth quarter, when the high-priced free-agent saw just one pass. Golladay finished with three catches on eight total targets for 38 yards.
"Just plays. I've got to do a better job of finding him in some places, and we'll work through it," Jones said when asked if Golladay was upset about not getting more targets. "Yeah, I think that is part of it. You certainly want the receivers that want the ball, so we'll keep working through that."
Toney, drafted in the first round by GM Dave Gettleman to be a do-it-all weapon in the Giants offense, likewise seems frustrated with his role in the offense. The Florida product played just 17 offensive snaps and didn't touch the ball at all.
After the game, Toney posted a message to his Instagram page that read: "i don't be mad, s--- just be lame to me," via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.
What exactly is "lame" in Toney's view is unclear. His usage? Losses? Lack of targets? New Jersey? Rising gas costs?
Toney dealt with an injury during the offseason, putting him behind the eight ball to open the season, even if he denied any issues picking up the playbook. In two games, the first-round pick has two touches for minus-2 yards.
The Giants sunk tremendous assets to upgrade their receiver corps. Big Blue handed Golladay a massive $72 million contract with $40 million in guarantees. After trading back in the first round, Gettleman drafted Toney, who was supposed to bring speed and after-catch playmaking. Through two games, neither has shined.
Whether or not these are small fires that Joe Judge can put out or lingering flames set to burn the whole operation down remains to be seen. But just two games into the season, it's not the sort of blazing start the Giants hoped for in 2021.