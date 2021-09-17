Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign?

Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney﻿.

First came Golladay's heated sideline discussion with quarterback Daniel Jones during Thursday night's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.

"I think he was frustrated with the situation, but I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular," Jones said of Golladay when asked about the exchange after the game. "We're all good. I love Kenny, I thought he played hard and did a lot of good things out there."

Added Jones: "He was just frustrated. Frustrated with the situation, and we'll be better from it."

Golladay, who didn't talk to reporters after the game, appeared to be frustrated by the lack of targets coming his way, particularly in the fourth quarter, when the high-priced free-agent saw just one pass. Golladay finished with three catches on eight total targets for 38 yards.