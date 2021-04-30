Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No. 20

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman traded back for the first time in his career. He did so and was still able to snag one of the top-rated wide receivers.

The Giants selected Florida wideout Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

An explosive playmaker who lines up all over the field, Toney can make defenders look silly in space. Compared to the receiver version of ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, defenders slide off him.

Just under six feet tall, Toney excels as a deep threat and must be accounted for on jet sweeps. Get the ball in his hands any way possible and watch him soar. According to Pro Football Focus, Toney forced 20 missed tackles on receptions in 2020 (5th-most among WR in FBS). He forced a missed tackle on 30.3% of touches in 2020 (highest rate among WR in SEC, min. 50 touches).

The Giants desperately need speed on offense. According to Next Gen Stats, Big Blue had 175 offensive touches of 15-plus MPH last season, tied for fewest in NFL.

In a pivotal season for quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿, Gettleman has gone out of his way to buffer the young quarterback. Toney perfectly complements free-agent wideout ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿. The weaponry in New York has significantly upgraded this offseason. The two significant additions join ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿, ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ and tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿. Toss in ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ returning healthy, and the Giants offense finally looks ready to fly.

Now it's on Jones to shine and OC Jason Garrett to let his weapons soar.