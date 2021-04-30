Around the NFL

Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No. 20

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 10:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman traded back for the first time in his career. He did so and was still able to snag one of the top-rated wide receivers.

The Giants selected Florida wideout Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

An explosive playmaker who lines up all over the field, Toney can make defenders look silly in space. Compared to the receiver version of ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, defenders slide off him.

Just under six feet tall, Toney excels as a deep threat and must be accounted for on jet sweeps. Get the ball in his hands any way possible and watch him soar. According to Pro Football Focus, Toney forced 20 missed tackles on receptions in 2020 (5th-most among WR in FBS). He forced a missed tackle on 30.3% of touches in 2020 (highest rate among WR in SEC, min. 50 touches).

The Giants desperately need speed on offense. According to Next Gen Stats, Big Blue had 175 offensive touches of 15-plus MPH last season, tied for fewest in NFL.

In a pivotal season for quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿, Gettleman has gone out of his way to buffer the young quarterback. Toney perfectly complements free-agent wideout ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿. The weaponry in New York has significantly upgraded this offseason. The two significant additions join ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿, ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ and tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿. Toss in ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ returning healthy, and the Giants offense finally looks ready to fly.

Now it's on Jones to shine and OC Jason Garrett to let his weapons soar.

When the Philadelphia Eagles leaped over the Giants in a trade with Dallas to draft DeVonta Smith, Gettleman smartly traded back and still got the next-best WR on the board while stockpiling a first-round pick for next year. That's the way the draft game should be played.

Related Content

news

Ravens pick Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Titans fill void at CB, select Virginia Tech standout Caleb Farley No. 22 overall

The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Caleb Farley with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots select Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

The Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers select Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater with No. 13 overall pick

The L.A. Chargers selected offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons at No. 12

The Dallas Cowboys have a new potential star for the middle of their defense. After trading down with the Eagles for the No. 10 pick, Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
news

Bears draft QB Justin Fields at No. 11 after trading up with Giants

The Bears acquired the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 20 pick, a fifth-round pick (No. 164) and 2022 first-round and fourth-round selections.
news

Eagles pick Alabama WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after trade with Cowboys

After trading up with the rival Cowboys, the Eagles took Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver out of Alabama.
news

Panthers select South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall

The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Dolphins select Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami DE Jaelan Phillips in first round

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, reuniting last year's top Dolphins pick, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, with one of his college targets.
news

Bengals select LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase No. 5 overall

The Cincinnati Bengals reunited Joe Burrow with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, making the receiver the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The duo was electric at LSU in 2019 during their national championship run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW