Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Big Ben is dinged up ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will affect his preparation leading into the AFC North bout.

"We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Tomlin added, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Roethlisberger was hit 10 times in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and sacked twice, his second straight game being sacked multiple times (also twice Week 1 at Buffalo). It's the first time Big Ben has sacked multiple times in consecutive games since Weeks 15 and 16, 2018, per NFL Research.

Tomlin noted that he's unsure when Roethlisberger suffered the injury, adding the QB might not even know.

Big Ben has played through plenty of injuries in his career, but at 39 years old, he might not bounce back quickly. We'll have to wait until the injury reports come out later in the week to see how much work the QB gets in.