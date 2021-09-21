Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Big Ben is dinged up ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will affect his preparation leading into the AFC North bout.

"We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Tomlin added, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Roethlisberger was hit 10 times in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and sacked twice, his second straight game being sacked multiple times (also twice Week 1 at Buffalo). It's the first time Big Ben has sacked multiple times in consecutive games since Weeks 15 and 16, 2018, per NFL Research.

Tomlin noted that he's unsure when Roethlisberger suffered the injury, adding the QB might not even know.

Big Ben has played through plenty of injuries in his career, but at 39 years old, he might not bounce back quickly. We'll have to wait until the injury reports come out later in the week to see how much work the QB gets in.

﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ is the backup and could take the bulk of the practice reps if Roethlisberger misses time. ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ is QB3.

Related Content

news

David Culley says Texans rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF'

Houston Texans head coach David Culley rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring).
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 21

The 49ers add an interesting prospect to their ailing RB room while the Cowboys are awaiting word on the status of injured WR Amari Cooper.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard RB committee as 'a great asset to this team'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is embracing the idea of a running back platoon between ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ and ﻿Tony Pollard﻿, as Pollard continues to impress with his increasing role in the backfield.
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley on QB Zach Wilson's 4-INT day: 'I know he will bounce back'

Week 2 was a rough one for rookie QB Zach Wilson. His teammate, LB C.J. Mosley, believes the Jets' first-round pick will come back even stronger after throwing four interceptions against the Patriots.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan explains why Trey Lance had zero snaps in win over Eagles

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance played zero snaps Sunday vs. the Eagles. Kyle Shanahan offered an explanation for Lance's lack of playing time.
news

Aaron Rodgers after Packers' blowout win: Nice to 'get the trolls off our backs'

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looked like their normal selves in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night.
news

Jared Goff on second-half woes vs. Packers: 'We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot'

Lions quarterback Jared Goff played well against Green Bay in the first half, helping Detroit to a 17-14 lead. But it all fell apart in the second half as the Packers prevailed 35-17 on Monday night.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones honors late father with 4 TDs in rout of Lions

Packers RB Aaron Jones recently dedicated the rest of his career to his father, who passed away during the offseason due to complications with COVID-19. In his first game at Lambeau Field without his father in attendance, Jones had a night to remember.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Packers' win over Lions on Monday night

Led by stellar nights from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones, the Packers pulled away from the Lions to win Monday at a rainy Lambeau Field. 
news

Aaron Rodgers passes John Elway for 10th all time in passing yards

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moved into 10th place all time on the career passing yards list and passed by Denver Broncos great John Elway in the process. 
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones: 'It was literally nothing'

During the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, New York WR Golladay could be seen yelling in the direction of QB Daniel Jones, who was seated on the bench, but Golladay clarified it was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett he was speaking to. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW