Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup at the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will get the start for the 1-1 Miami Dolphins.

Coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday that further testing revealed Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs in Week 2's loss to Buffalo.

"We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and we got this information," Flores said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. "It's unfortunate. I don't want to put a timetable on it. He's taking it day to day."

Flores stopped short of saying the Fins are considering placing Tua on injured reserve, noting that the QB is "week-to-week" with the rib fracture. The injury is not a season-ender.

The second-year QB suffered the injury just eight snaps into Sunday's blowout loss to the Bills. He completed 1 of 4 passes for 13 yards and took two sacks before exiting. Initial exams provided optimism about the injury, but the fracture was revealed after further testing.

"This is a tough kid," Flores added. "He wants to play. He's trying to play. But we're going to save him from himself."

Brissett will make his first start in a Dolphins uniform against a feisty Raiders defensive front.

The 28-year-old QB completed 24 of 40 attempts for 169 yards and one interception in relief during Sunday's 35-0 defeat. Despite not getting on the scoreboard, the Dolphins moved the ball for stretches, getting inside the Bills' 35-yard-line on four of Brissett's drives.

Brissett is 12-20 in his career as a starter (11-19 with Indianapolis and 1-1 with New England). His last start came in 2019 in Indy.

Reid Sinnett will serve as the backup Sunday.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about handling uncertain future

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has one more year left on his contract and a hot rookie waiting in the wings, a situation similar to what Aaron Rodgers went through in Green Bay.
news

Broncos DE Bradley Chubb (ankle) will undergo surgery

Having re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Jaguars, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday on his ankle and hopes to return this season, he announced through the team on Tuesday. 
news

Eagles place DE Brandon Graham, OL Brandon Brooks on injured reserve 

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday they have placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on the reserve/injured list. 
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of three games.
news

Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has pec injury, cautions Steelers 'better be ready to be adjustable'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that QB Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is dealing with a left pec injury that will impact his week of preparation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
news

Rookie QB Davis Mills will start vs. Panthers on 'TNF,' Tyrod Taylor placed on IR

Houston Texans head coach David Culley said rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday vs. the Panthers in place of injured starter Tyrod Taylor (hamstring), who has been placed on IR.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW