Analysis

Afraid of the deep ball? Josh McDaniels says Pats aren't 'holding back' offense with rookie Mac Jones

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 12:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Mike_Giardi_1400x1000
Mike Giardi

Reporter

In an era of ungodly passing numbers, dinking and dunking is, by 2021 NFL standards, a dirty phrase.

But should it be?

The New England Patriots have been conservative at the start of the Mac Jones era, relying heavily on a short but incredibly efficient passing attack. The rookie is completing 73.9 percent of his throws, which is sixth-best in the league among qualified passers. Jones hasn't thrown an interception and, if not for a Damien Harris fumble in the opener, he could easily have the Pats sitting atop the AFC East all alone with a 2-0 record.

"When you look at turnover statistics, the team that turns the ball over less usually wins," Jones said during a Monday appearance on WEEI's Merloni And Fauria Show. "I don't know what it is, but it's pretty high percentage-wise. We had less turnovers than the other team and (Sunday) we definitely could have capitalized more on the turnovers we got, but as long as you're ending every possession with a kick, then things will be moving in the right direction."

Sounds boring, right?

But that's a trait that's been ingrained in the 23-year-old for some time now.

"That's kind of what I have always been taught. There may be some things I can adjust and I will do that," Jones said, noting that he's taking his coaching and trying to "stick to your rules and throw to the open guy. It shouldn't be that confusing or complicated."

There has been debate locally about whether or not the Pats' offense can be successful if they continue to nickel and dime opponents. Per Next Gen Stats, Jones is averaging just 5.6 air yards per attempt, the fifth-lowest mark in the league. Jones also has been one of the most conservative quarterbacks in the league on throws of 10-plus air yards, with 15 attempts, 2.78 seconds average time to throw and 16.5 air yards per attempt (all bottom 10 in the NFL).

"Certainly you want to be able to attack all areas of the field and force the defense to defend everything," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. "We'll work hard to try to continue to do that. I know I can do more in that area to give us chances. I think there's also the balance of the timing of the game, the score, the situation, you're weighing risk or reward."

To further his point, McDaniels added, "There's an important balance between closing your eyes and heaving it deep when it's not there."

You could easily deduce that the lack of shots down the field may also be related to the Patriots and McDaniels doing their best to put Jones in more favorable situations. It would make sense, especially when you look at how some of the other rookie signal-callers are scuffling to start their career. The Pats saw that up close and personal on Sunday, intercepting the No. 2 pick, Zach Wilson﻿, four times in a 25-6 win. But McDaniels says that's not how his offense is operating.

"I trust him completely," said McDaniels, noting factors that influence downfield passing such as protection and blitzes. "Believe me, there's not a whole lot we're holding back for him.

"You want to be able to test those areas of the field as we go forward, but I also want him to make smart decisions, I want him to protect the football, and I want him to be aggressive when there are times to be aggressive."

Related Links

Jones has pushed the ball at times these first two weeks, a deep over to Nelson Agholor in Week 1, another to Jakobi Meyers that same game, a go route to Meyers on Sunday and a post that came on a free play after the Jets were flagged for being offsides. Only one, the over to Agholor, hit.

"I think it goes back to just me sticking to my rules and there's sometimes when the defense takes plays away and that's why we play," Jones said. "I mean, they are good on defense, too. At the same time, I feel like you take the three or four plays, or whatever it may be, whether it is in practice or a game, and you re-watch them and you're like 'OK, I probably could've thrown that one.'

"But, at the end of the day, it's about moving the ball and taking what the defense gives you. If they give you the deep shot, then take it. But if they give you the short, then take the short. It's kind of what the defense is doing, really."

Jones has proven to be a quick study, and as his super computer of a brain continues to learn and process information, the feeling is this is an area that won't still be under the microscope a month or two from now.

Follow Mike Giardi on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner

David Carr discusses three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner. Plus, he updates his offensive player rankings heading into Week 3. How do the top 15 stack up?
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, movement abounds in Dan Hanzus' Power Rankings. Did the Cardinals or Raiders crack the top 10?
news

The First Read, Week 3: Raiders are for real; Cowboys' defense good enough?

Are the Raiders finally ready to get over the hump and back to the playoffs under Jon Gruden? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

John Harbaugh, Derek Carr, Derrick Henry headline NFL statement-makers in Week 2

The second Sunday of the 2021 season provided significant developments across the NFL. Adam Schein identifies the nine biggest statements from Week 2, spotlighting inspired defensive showings by the Cowboys and Patriots, as well as another prolific outing from Derrick Henry.
news

Impressive Cowboys defense a difference-maker in win over Chargers

Defense has long been a liability for Dallas, but could that be changing in 2021? Jim Trotter breaks down an impressive showing from the Cowboys' less-celebrated unit in Los Angeles.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson's response to disastrous day vs. Patriots will be telling

Zach Wilson's first home game as the Jets' QB1 was painful, but the more telling development might be what comes next for a rookie who vowed to learn from his mistakes on Sunday, Judy Battista writes.
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni makes wise decision; NFL's top five route runners

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies one of the keys to Nick Sirianni's impressive debut as Eagles head coach. Plus, a look at the game's top route runners, the NFL's version of an NBA super team and a new contender for the title of RB1.
news

Will Bills and Ravens get back on track? How about Aaron Rodgers? Plus, my favorite Week 2 projections

Was Week 1 a play-calling aberration for the Bills and Ravens? How concerned should Packers fans be with Aaron Rodgers? Cynthia Frelund answers those questions and provides her favorite player projections for Week 2.
news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Eagles beat 49ers to start 2-0; Derrick Henry runs over Seahawks

Can the Eagles upset the 49ers to start 2-0 for the first time since 2016? Will Derrick Henry and the Titans bounce back after last week's poor outing? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Week 2 NFL game picks: Eagles knock off 49ers; Chargers drop Cowboys to 0-2

Can the Eagles jump out to a 2-0 start by knocking off the 49ers? Are the Cowboys en route to 0-2? Who'll win a prime-time showdown between the Chiefs and Ravens? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 2 NFL game.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season

Which potential future NFL stars are on the rise after a wild first couple weeks of the college football season? Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for next year's draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW