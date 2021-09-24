Around the NFL

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

Published: Sep 24, 2021 at 01:39 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever Plan B is this weekend.

Carson Wentz (sprained ankles) returned in a limited capacity Friday, and coach Frank Reich said he could play Sunday versus the Titans. He's listed as questionable.

"We'll see how he responds over the next 24 hours," Reich said, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic. "Will probably be a game-time decision."

The development is a surprising one. The Colts spent Thursday giving first-team reps to practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley and appeared to be preparing to play both Hundley and backup quarterback Jacob Eason in the event Wentz could not play, which seemed to be likelier than not. Then Wentz took the field Friday, and according to those viewing him (The Athletic's Zak Keefer, for example), he appeared physically well enough to possibly play this weekend.

Wentz suffered the ankle sprains late in Indianapolis' 27-24 loss to the Rams, forcing the Colts to insert the inexperienced Eason while needing to drive the length of the field in less than three minutes. Eason threw an interception on his second pass attempt of the game.

The Colts are staring at a potential 0-3 start to the season if they can't take down their division rival Sunday. Wentz's involvement would certainly improve their chances.

