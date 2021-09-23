Colts preparing to play both Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley if Carson Wentz can't go vs. Titans

The dual-quarterback system has made an aggressive comeback in 2021, and we might see it pop up somewhere new this weekend.

Indianapolis is preparing for all possible scenarios under center, which includes playing both backup ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ and practice squad quarterback ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ if usual starter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ cannot go against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Hundley took the majority of first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, Pelissero added.

The Colts remain hopeful Wentz can play, and a final decision may not come until Sunday, per Pelissero. Wentz suffered sprains in both of his ankles in Indianapolis' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

No matter which way you slice it, the Colts are looking at a situation that is less than ideal. Eason, a second-year player out of Washington, has played in one game in his career -- last week's contest -- and thrown a total of five passes. One was intercepted.

Hundley has more experience, replacing the injured Aaron Rodgers and starting nine games (11 total appearances) in 2017. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,836 yards, and his touchdown-to-interception ratio wasn't great at 9-12. Green Bay finished 7-9, losing its final three games and missing the playoffs.

Since then, Hundley has bounced around the league, spending 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks while not appearing in a game before moving to Arizona in 2019, where he played in three games and attempted a grand total of 11 passes. He remained in Arizona in 2020 but did not play in a game before signing with the Colts during training camp following Wentz's foot injury. Hundley was released at the end of August and returned to the team via the practice squad on Sept. 1.

In the collection of NFL backups, neither ranks highly. One (Eason) is unproven, while the other (Hundley) has a visibly low ceiling at this point. The Colts will hope Wentz is able to go, though with both ankles sprained, he'll likely be less than 100 percent if he can suit up.