Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB won't practice Wednesday

If Carson Wentz is a go for Sunday's game against the host Tennessee Titans, it'll be a bonus as far as Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is concerned.

Wentz is dealing with twin ankle sprains suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and while he hasn't been ruled out for Week 3, Reich is approaching the practice week as if Wentz won't be available. He did not practice Wednesday, and is considered day-to-day.

"We have to approach it like he won't be in there," said Reich, per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV.

That makes Jacob Eason the presumed starter for Indianapolis; the second-year pro made his NFL debut in unsuccessful relief of Wentz against the Rams.

Wentz said he's "throwing the kitchen sink" at the injuries in treatment this week, and noted his right ankle is worse off than his left, per Mike Wells of ESPN.com. As a right-handed quarterback, the right ankle supports Wentz's anchor foot when he throws -- not ideal for generating the lower-body power that assists high-velocity throws.

Wentz played most of the game against the Rams and had the game tied 24-24 upon his exit. He missed the preseason with a foot injury that required surgery and at one point threatened to sideline him for a significant chunk of the season. He recovered quickly, however, and made his Colts debut in Week 1 before the recent ankle sprains.

Whether he can practice on Thursday, even on a limited basis, could be telling for his Sunday availability.