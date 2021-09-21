Aaron Rodgers after Packers' blowout win: Nice to 'get the trolls off our backs'

Aaron Rodgers cautioned everyone not to freak out after the Week 1 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Monday night, he propelled his team to a 35-17 blowout victory over the Detroit Lions with some sterling throws to overcome a first-half deficit.

Rodgers was asked after the game what changed from one week to the next.

"I don't know. I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight," Rodgers said, a subtle jab at those who suggested he didn't care about the opening game loss.

After a bad Week 1, Rodgers predictably bounced back. The reigning NFL MVP is now 7-0 following a loss under coach Matt LaFleur (since 2019), with 20 passing TDs and 0 INTs. Rodgers has thrown exactly four passing TDs and 0 INTs in the ensuing game after each of his last five losses.

"I just think people like to say a lot of bull--- and it's nice to come back in here after a game like that," Rodgers said, via the official game transcript.

Rodgers finished 22-of-27 passing for 255 yards and four TDs, while Aaron Jones led the Packers with four total TDs and 115 scrimmage yards.

Clearly, Rodgers heard the loud chatter about last week's performance.

"I think there's even more now than when I started playing," Rodgers said of the commentary regarding Week 1. "So many overreactions that happen. So it's nice to then come out and have a good performance and get the trolls off our backs."

If only trolls cared about facts.

Monday's performance against a rebuilding Lions team expected to be among the worst in the NFL helped get the Packers back on track in their bid to remain NFC North champs. It was a good day to wash the bad taste out of their mouths after Week 1.