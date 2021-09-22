Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Justin Fields will make his first start for the Bears on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday as Andy Dalton deals with a knee injury.

The announcement came days after Nagy declined to name a starter for Week 3. After not being scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday, Nagy said it was important to "move forward" and make the announcement Fields would start.

"He prepares well. First time to truly prepare as the starter," Nagy said of Fields.

Asked how ready he feels to start, Fields replied, "I think I'm ready. I've been preparing for this moment for a long time."

﻿Nick Foles﻿ will be the backup Sunday.

Nagy declaring Fields the starter came with a caveat that the coach expects Dalton back when he's healthy.

"When Andy is healthy, he's our starter," Nagy said of Dalton, who is considered week-to-week.

We'll see.

It's the same refrain we heard from former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn last year when Tyrod Taylor got hurt in Week 2, giving way to eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert﻿. It's not unusual for a coach to shade toward a veteran, particularly after an injury, leaving himself an out down the line if the rookie struggles.

It's on Fields to perform and make the decision perfunctory.

"I think every time I go in, I have that mindset," Fields said when asked if it's his opportunity to win the full-time job. "Of course, I'm going to go out there on Sunday and play my best and, of course, just try to come out with the win. That's my main focus. My main focus isn't winning the starting job. I think that's going to come with time. My main focus right now is just to prepare the best I can and go out Sunday and execute at a high level."