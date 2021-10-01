Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend.

Titans receivers ﻿Julio Jones﻿ and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets, Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Friday. Both Brown and Jones are dealing with hamstring injuries suffered in Tennessee's Week 3 win over Indianapolis.

Brown was a non-factor last weekend, exiting early and never returning, while Jones' hamstring issue appeared later in the game. Instead of connecting with his top two receivers for scores, Tannehill found Chester Rogers, rookie Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ on touchdown passes in the 25-16 win.

After failing to make a difference in Week 1, Jones came on strong in Week 2, catching six passes for 128 yards in an overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Brown posted two straight games of 40-plus receiving yards in his first pair of outings this season before playing just eight snaps in Week 3.