NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Rams claim No. 1 spot; Chiefs, Seahawks tumble

Is it too early to panic about the defense? The Buccaneers have allowed 300-plus passing yards and at least two passing touchdowns to each QB they've faced this season. Matthew Stafford was the latest passer to light them up in a 34-24 loss, Tampa Bay's first defeat since last November. Through three weeks, the defense has allowed 29.3 points per game, a full seven points higher than what it allowed in 2020. The Tom Brady-led offense will provide cover on most weeks, but the Bucs won the Super Bowl last season because they put it together on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay has lost that balance, and it's on Todd Bowles to figure out how to restore it. Brady vs. Belichick looms next Sunday night. Any storylines worth following there?