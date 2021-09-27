Chiefs HC Andy Reid released from hospital, could return to work Monday or Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after exiting Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday following his team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team said Monday afternoon that Reid, 63, is expected to return to work either later Monday or Tuesday morning, adding the veteran head coach is in "great spirits."

After Sunday's defeat, the Chiefs announced that Reid was feeling ill. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Reid had left the stadium in an ambulance for precautionary reasons. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub handled postgame press conference duties. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke to the media Monday.

Later Sunday evening, the Chiefs released a statement, confirming Reid was transported to The University of Kansas Health System as a precaution.

"Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition," the team said at the time.