Chiefs HC Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following loss to Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported.
The Chiefs announced that Reid was feeling ill after the game and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to the media in place of Reid.
Palmer added that players were informed that Reid should be OK and that they were not aware that Reid was not feeling well.
The Chiefs (1-2) visit the Eagles in Philadelphia on Oct. 3.