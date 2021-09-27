Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer: Vikings put up their 'best offensive performance' in eight years in win over Seahawks

Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 08:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Zimmer is in the midst of his eighth season in Minnesota and has taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times. Sunday's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the best the veteran coach has seen his offense play.

"I told the team that it's the best offensive performance that I've seen in the eight years that I've been here," Zimmer said, via ESPN. "Kirk (Cousins) played outstanding. I thought (Alexander) Mattison ran the ball well, the offensive line blocked great. Tight ends, receivers blocked great in the run game but also in the passing game. Very, very proud of the way that they performed today."

The statement by Zimmer is underscored by the fact that the Vikes put up that performance without star running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿, the engine of the offense the first two weeks.

It also underscores just how well Cousins has played to open the 2021 campaign. On Sunday, the veteran QB diced up a Seahawks defense that had no answers. Cousins completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards and 3 TDs. Through three games, Cousins has tossed 8 TDs and 0 INTs and completed 73.9 percent of his passes.

Cousins became the sixth player over the last 25 seasons with a 70-plus completion percentage, 8-plus pass TDs and 0 INTs in the team's first three games of a season, joining ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ (2019), Drew Brees (2018), Tom Brady (2015), Aaron Rodgers (2015) and Peyton Manning (2013).

"It's been a different Kirk," wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ said. "He's just locked in and on time, he's trusting it. I think a big part of that is our O-line and the way they're blocking and giving him enough time to sit back there and make his reads."

The Vikings (1-2) have gained 400-plus total yards and scored 24-plus points in all three games this season.

Despite the offense playing well the first two weeks, Minnesota came up short, including on last week's missed game-winning field goal. On Sunday, the Vikes overpowered Seattle, leaving no doubt.

"I think (Cousins is) playing outstanding," Zimmer said. "But not only that, he's playing with a lot of confidence. I really appreciate the leadership that he's been doing lately. It's been so much better, something he wanted to work on. He's done a great job with that. He's very confident where he's throwing the football. He's very confident with these receivers. I think the offensive line has helped him do some of those things as well."

Related Content

news

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: 'Quit doubting' Teddy Bridgewater

The Broncos moved to 3-0 with a 26-0 beatdown of the woeful Jets, becoming just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through three weeks. One of the catalysts is QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's off to the best start to a season in his career.
news

Kyler Murray on comeback win over Jags: 'The last two years, we would have lost that game for sure'

In the thick Jacksonville heat, it felt like the Arizona Cardinals would gag away a bad road game against a winless Jaguars club. But then Kyler Murray and Co. flipped the switch.
news

Aaron Rodgers on game-winning drive vs. 49ers: 'How can you not be romantic about football, man?'

Thirty-seven seconds was all Aaron Rodgers needed to drive the Packers down field and in position for a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal. The Packers QB added a memorable quote after the win to complete a memorable night. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 27

Giants LB Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss versus the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'doing well' after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in ambulance

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported. The team later released a statement saying the veteran coach was well and resting. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
news

Patriots RB James White carted off field with hip injury in loss to Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game. Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW