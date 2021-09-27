Bears HC Matt Nagy: All three QBs under consideration to start in Week 4

The Chicago Bears still haven't gotten off the runway offensively, and after a disastrous outing in Cleveland on Sunday dropped the Bears to 1-2, all options must be in play.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday his team has yet to determine who will play quarterback in Chicago's Week 4 meeting with Detroit, citing ongoing health situations to monitor with rookie Justin Fields (hand) and veteran Andy Dalton (knee).

"They're all three under consideration right now in regard to where they're at," Nagy said. "We'll just have to see the next couple days where they're all at. We know where Nick (Foles is) at, health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy and for us to just stay on that and make sure that we have a plan for any of those."

Dalton remains week-to-week with his knee injury, Nagy said, while X-rays on Fields' hand came back negative. The latter will be a matter of monitoring for any potential swelling and pain as the week progresses, per Nagy.

On paper, the Bears entered 2021 appearing about as well-equipped as any franchise to deal with turmoil under center. Dalton arrived as a stopgap veteran capable of handling starting reps, while Fields is the heir apparent. Behind both of them is Foles, a signal-caller with a known history for rising to the occasion when called upon (though not always, as last year told us).

So far, it's produced little more than a whimper offensively. Chicago failed to keep pace with the Rams in Week 1, needed its defense to find the end zone to beat the Bengals, then finished with a grand total of 47 total yards of offense in Sunday's 26-6 loss.

In Fields' first start, the quarterback completed just 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards. He finished with a net of 1 passing yard due to the nine -- yes, nine -- sacks he took at the hands of the Browns' ferocious pass rush. Schematically, the Bears didn't give Fields much of a chance, failing to move the pocket for the mobile passer and leaving him to sit behind a leaky offensive line. Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Co. were free to feast, and feast they did.

Fields also struggled to deliver the ball on time in certain situations, including one play in which Darnell Mooney was wide open downfield. Fields spotted him too late, launching a pass that was intercepted by Browns safety John Johnson, but nullified by a pass interference penalty. After failing to reach the end zone from the Browns' 4-yard line, Nagy settled for a field goal to make it a 13-6 game.

It would be the last time the Bears sniffed the red zone.