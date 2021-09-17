2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

Daniel Jones' legs and arm kept the New York Giants going on Thursday night, while Taylor Heinicke's connection to Terry McLaurin countered for the Washington Football Team. As the NFC East rivals went back and forth, it was Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 43-yard field goal for a 30-29 win on "Thursday Night Football."
- McLaurin over Bradberry. Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin gave Giants cornerback James Bradberry all sorts of problems Thursday, and showed again why he's one of the best receivers in the game. McLaurin caught 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, and although he beat some zone coverage here and there, a lot of his damage came against the Giants' Pro Bowl cornerback, who also was flagged for holding McLaurin in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, Bradberry jumped in front of a short route by McLaurin for an interception that could easily have made for redemption, but the Giants were only able to capitalize for a field goal, not a touchdown, and it ultimately cost them. McLaurin is an exceptional route runner, and when pass protection is solid, as it was Thursday, he can get open against anyone.
- Not on Jones. Nobody in blue can blame Daniel Jones for this one. The Giants QB played turnover-free football on the road, which is unusual to say the least, and made more than enough plays to win this one. But three huge miscues by teammates foiled one of Jones' best games as a pro: 1) a drop of a would-be deep TD pass by WR Darius Slayton, 2) a holding call on WR C.J. Board that wiped out a would-be Jones TD run, and 3) a bitterly disappointing offsides call at the end of the game that gave the Washington Football Team a second shot at a game-winning field goal. Despite the loss, Thursday was an encouraging night for Jones -- he was well-protected, especially in the second half, and delivered a strong performance.
- Barkley settling in. Check another box for the comeback of Giants running back Saquon Barkley in his comeback from a torn ACL. After two weeks, he's still not the centerpiece of the offense, but he was more involved and more explosive in Week 2. Barkley got 15 touches, four more than he did in the Giants' opener, and showed a burst of speed on an early run of 41 yards that looked like the Barkley of 2018. It remains to be seen if the Giants' offensive line can spring him consistently, especially now with the loss of the injured Nick Gates, but Barkley is coming along nicely.
NFL Research: Daniel Jones' 95 rushing yards were the highest total by a Giants quarterback in the Super Bowl era.