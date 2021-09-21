2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Packers' win over Lions on Monday night

Next Gen stat of the game: Detroit was content with playing coverage Monday night, blitzing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers just four times all game. Rodgers completed 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards, four touchdowns and a passer rating of 149 when the Lions did not blitz.

NFL Research: Monday night's game was the fifth primetime game in which Aaron Rodgers and the Packers trailed the Detroit Lions at halftime. Rodgers and the Packers again broke the hearts of the Lions, improving to 5-0 against Detroit in primetime games in which the Lions reached the break with a lead.