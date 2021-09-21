Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers passes John Elway for 10th all time in passing yards

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 10:05 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A week removed from a dreadful start to the season, Aaron Rodgers delivered a statistical reminder of the greatness that has colored his career.

 Rodgers moved into 10th place all time on the career passing yards list and passed by Denver Broncos great John Elway in the process.

 Heading into the Packers' Week 2 Monday nighter against the Lions, Rodgers had 51,378 yards and trailed Elway's career mark of 51,475.

Rodgers surpassed Elway in the third quarter on a 50-yard completion to ﻿Davante Adams﻿. The drive ended with Rodgers throwing his third touchdown of the night and at 51,535 career passing yards, though that's certain to swell before the lights go out in Lambeau on Monday.

Averaging 259.5 yards per game for his career entering Monday, Rodgers had a chance to move into 10th place in Week 1 against the Saints, but was held to a dismal performance that included just 133 yards passing.

Against the Lions, Rodgers climbed up the all-time ladder.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay says he was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones: 'It was literally nothing'

During the "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, New York WR Golladay could be seen yelling in the direction of QB Daniel Jones, who was seated on the bench, but Golladay clarified it was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett he was speaking to. 
news

Week 2 Monday night inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'reached out' to FA CB Richard Sherman

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht recently contacted free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman.  
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) likely to miss multiple weeks, might land on IR

The Texans have looked like a different team than advertised with ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ on the field this season. They'll now be without him for a while. The veteran QB will likely miss multiple weeks of action because of his hamstring injury and could land on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

The Brothers St. Brown: WRs Equanimeous, Amon-Ra active for Packers-Lions MNF showdown

Monday Night Football is set to be a joyous occasion for the St. Brown family, with brothers Equanimeous﻿ and rookie ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ active for the Week 2 showdown between the Packers and Lions.
news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz tests positive, placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced. Ertz tested positive for COVID, but is vaccinated NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Will Fuller returns to Dolphins facility, expected to play Sunday vs. Raiders

After missing Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to personal reasons, Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team facility.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt (groin) believed to have avoided major injury; LB has a shot to play in Week 3

After going down with injury on Sunday, T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson are believed to be in good shape entering the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Bengals.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 20

Browns WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with an MCL sprain while teams around the NFL are awaiting word on the severity of injuries sustained to their starting QBs. Check out the latest news as Week 2 comes to an end.
news

X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa's ribs negative, Dolphins QB's status for Week 3 TBD

Early indications on Tua Tagovailoa's rib injury suggest the QB may be able to play in Week 3 after exiting Sunday's contest against the Bills early.
news

Andy Dalton avoids ACL tear; Matt Nagy clarifies Dalton is Bears' starting QB when healthy

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton dodged a significant knee injury. Initial exams on Dalton showed no ACL tear and no damage to the MCL. Matt Nagy initially avoiding assuring that Dalton would remain the starting QB when healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW